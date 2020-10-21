Voting safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Voters in Johnson County wait in a line to vote while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“They’ve done a good job in there, it goes really fast, no problems," said voter Marcus L. Castle.

Machines are wrapped in saran wrap, voters using Q-tips to cast their ballots on touch screens, and employees temperatures are taken, all in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“Each day, as the day goes along, the area is sanitized at night," said Johnson County Clerk Sallee Holbrook. “There is a deep clean that’s done in the area and the same people don’t work together from day-to-day,” added Holbrook.

The Johnson County Health Department posted on its Facebook that if you visited the courthouse lobby on October 15 from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“The risk was minimal, to begin with, but it is, I think, it does serve as a reminder to people to wear your mask, keep your distance, stay 6 feet away from anyone else," said Johnson County Health Department Public Health Director Julie Bush.

The poll workers are working hard to help keep the community safe.

“I do not feel like people do not have anything to be scared about, but in saying that, I felt like that is was my responsibility to be transparent," said Holbrook.

That transparency assures voters' safety, even some voters looking forward to 2024.

“If it need be that we still need precautions that we’re having now with the virus, yeah this works really good," added Castle.

