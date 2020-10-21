Advertisement

Voting safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Voters in Johnson County wait in a line to vote while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“They’ve done a good job in there, it goes really fast, no problems," said voter Marcus L. Castle.

Machines are wrapped in saran wrap, voters using Q-tips to cast their ballots on touch screens, and employees temperatures are taken, all in an effort to keep everyone safe.

“Each day, as the day goes along, the area is sanitized at night," said Johnson County Clerk Sallee Holbrook. “There is a deep clean that’s done in the area and the same people don’t work together from day-to-day,” added Holbrook.

The Johnson County Health Department posted on its Facebook that if you visited the courthouse lobby on October 15 from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m., you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“The risk was minimal, to begin with, but it is, I think, it does serve as a reminder to people to wear your mask, keep your distance, stay 6 feet away from anyone else," said Johnson County Health Department Public Health Director Julie Bush.

The poll workers are working hard to help keep the community safe.

“I do not feel like people do not have anything to be scared about, but in saying that, I felt like that is was my responsibility to be transparent," said Holbrook.

That transparency assures voters' safety, even some voters looking forward to 2024.

“If it need be that we still need precautions that we’re having now with the virus, yeah this works really good," added Castle.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain Student Achiever Lilly-Kate Hubbs

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Lily-Kate is a senior at Barbourville High School with a 4.3 GPA.

News

Deputies find man accused of stealing London Rescue Squad vehicle

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Laurel man arrested for theft.

News

Care Cottage at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

AppHarvest ripe to ‘transform the region’: High-tech greenhouse opens in Rowan County - 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

State

Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers, new death Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Cases in several counties have spiked in the last week or so leaving some in the red on the state's COVID-19 incidence map.

News

Community college students build homes in eastern Ky.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Students at BSCTC have built 17 homes in Johnson County through the years.

News

Farmers to Families gives out 360 food boxes in Estill County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is week four of handing out food boxes to Estill County families with school aged children.

News

WATCH | Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man has been arrested in a Rockcastle County murder case.

State

WATCH | Lexington hospitals prepare for potential surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
During his Tuesday briefing, Governor Andy Beshear talked about another surge in COVID patients and the potential need for increased hospital capacity.

State

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.