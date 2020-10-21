The Care Cottage hosts open house to show new renovations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

One local child advocacy center receives upgrades to more effectively serve children in the area.

The Care Cottage normally hosts an open house in April but the coronavirus postponed that event until October.

Pamela Carey, Executive Director, says the drive-by open house allows people to see the new exterior renovations but a virtual tour shows the interior renovations.

“We were able to finish our exterior renovation and we thought that a drive-by open house would be a good way for us to showcase that exterior renovation,” said Carey. “In the medical room, we totally did everything from flooring to paint. We added a new medical exam table that actually looks like a polar bear so it’s very child friendly. So the whole room has an arctic theme.”

The Care Cottage serves children in eight counties throughout the Kentucky River region conducting forensic interviews, medical exams, and needs assessments.

“Whenever a child has allegedly been sexually abused or severely physically abused or a victim of human trafficking either law enforcement or DCBS will make a referral to us. We will conduct a forensic interview for the Commonwealth,” said Carey. "Overall I feel very good about the atmosphere that we have been able to create here to minimize that trauma. "

