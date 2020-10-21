Advertisement

The Care Cottage hosts open house to show new renovations

The Care Cottage serves children in 8 counties throughout the Kentucky River region conducting forensic interviews, medical exams, and needs assessments.
Care Cottage Hazard
Care Cottage Hazard(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

One local child advocacy center receives upgrades to more effectively serve children in the area.

The Care Cottage normally hosts an open house in April but the coronavirus postponed that event until October.

Pamela Carey, Executive Director, says the drive-by open house allows people to see the new exterior renovations but a virtual tour shows the interior renovations.

“We were able to finish our exterior renovation and we thought that a drive-by open house would be a good way for us to showcase that exterior renovation,” said Carey. “In the medical room, we totally did everything from flooring to paint. We added a new medical exam table that actually looks like a polar bear so it’s very child friendly. So the whole room has an arctic theme.”

The Care Cottage serves children in eight counties throughout the Kentucky River region conducting forensic interviews, medical exams, and needs assessments.

“Whenever a child has allegedly been sexually abused or severely physically abused or a victim of human trafficking either law enforcement or DCBS will make a referral to us. We will conduct a forensic interview for the Commonwealth,” said Carey. "Overall I feel very good about the atmosphere that we have been able to create here to minimize that trauma. "

You can watch the virtual tour or donate here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

AppHarvest ripe to ‘transform the region’: High-tech greenhouse opens in Rowan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Their goal is to show that food that is often imported can be grown right in your own backyard.

News

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a real thing, affecting women more than men

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE3 News
Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, affects about 10 million Americans every year and starts to ramp up during the end of fall and into early winter.

News

Study says passengers at low risk of catching COVID-19 on a flight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE3 News
The study attempts of answer the question: What would happen if you were on a flight with someone infected with COVID-19?

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6:30AM Forecast - October 21st, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Latest News

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5AM Forecast - October 21st, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

News

New poll shows McConnell with single-digit lead over McGrath

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Poll indicates Sen. McConnell holds comfortable lead in Senate race.

News

Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grace Finerman
The man is accused of killing 54-year-old Famey Hellard.

Forecast

Summer returns for the next few days

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures could get into the low 80s over the next few days.

News

More than $2 million in funding announced for Morgan County Water District

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
More than $2 million in funding will go toward the county's water restoration efforts.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 5.08% positivity rate, highest since August 25th

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11