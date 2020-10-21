Summer returns for the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you haven’t been a fan of the cooler weather, then you’ll probably enjoy the next few days. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather while it lasts.

Today and Tonight

This morning there are a few patches of dense fog. Be careful if you are getting on the roads early in case you run into a spot of low visibility. After that fog lifts, we will be seeing terrific conditions! Skies will be mostly clear the majority of the day and we will stay on that drier side, as well. The sunny conditions will allow us to really warm up. Highs will get into the upper 70s to low 80. You may even forget it’s fall for a minute if you’re out in the heat of the day.

Tonight we will hang onto the mostly clear conditions, but that won’t stop us from staying on the warmer side. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 50s, so it will be slightly warmer waking up Thursday morning. We will also see some dense fog build up overnight.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine and warmer temperatures continue Thursday. Highs will remain in the low 80s with overnight lows in the low 60s. If you have any outdoor activities or plans that need to get done, try to get out and do them Thursday as rain chances return by Friday.

Slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances return Friday as a cold front approaches our region. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s however, we’ll see a few more clouds and some showers by the time we get to the afternoon hours.

Most of the rain looks to arrive Saturday with cloudy skies. Highs will drop into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will clear out a little bit with a few showers lingering Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Highs stay in the low 70s Monday, and scattered showers look to continue the majority of the day as a new cold front moves toward the mountains.

We will be seeing the full effect of that cold front by Tuesday as highs will only rise into the low 60s! Rain chances also look to continue on and off throughout the day.

It looks like we should possibly dry out by Wednesday, but we will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy the beautiful, sunny weather!

