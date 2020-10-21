Advertisement

Rockcastle County murder suspect arrested

Perez is charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in a Rockcastle County murder case.

Kentucky State Police arrested 26-year-old Arturo Perez Tuesday night. He is accused of killing 54-year-old Famey Hellard.

Hellard owned ‘The Glitter Box’ in Mount Vernon. She was found murdered in her store in September.

According to Perez’s arrest citation, he admitted to using a fake gun to rob Hellard before stabbing her to death.

