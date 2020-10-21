Pike Central’s Matt Anderson runs his way into record books, earns Player of the Week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday night in Week 6 of the high school football season, Pike Central’s Matt Anderson did something no other player in the state of Kentucky has done. The sophomore broke the KHSAA record for rushing touchdowns in a game with nine.

“I kept thinking to myself, ‘I gotta keep on going and keep on getting them yards,’" Anderson said. "I wasn’t thinking about the touchdowns much, I was just thinking about trying to win and outscore them and get the game over with and beat them.”

Anderson came pretty close to this goal last year, rushing for six touchdowns and 353 yards against Pike Central. However, the sophomore says he couldn’t have done this without a number of people, including father.

“I kinda got emotional. I kinda hugged my dad. You know he’s worked with me," Anderson explained. "He’s helped me throughout all this stuff, so I really appreciate him. It’s a big goal for me, you know.”

In addition to his father, Anderson of course gives credit to his big men up front.

“My o-line, they help me find the holes a lot easier and I can get around and you know, get them yards," Andreson said. "I really appreciate them a lot and for what they do for me.”

Still, Anderson is keeping his eyes on the end zone and will forever have his name in the KHSAA record books

The Pike Central Hawks travel to Pond Creek to take on Belfry on Friday night.

