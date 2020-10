HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lily-Kate Hubbs is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Lily-Kate is a senior at Barbourville High School with a 4.3 GPA.

Lily-Kate is a 2020 Governor’s Scholar, recognized as a UCA All-American Cheerleader and has been elected class president since the sixth grade.

