More than $2 million in funding announced for Morgan County Water District

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers visited Morgan County Tuesday, announcing new funding for the county’s water district.

The Morgan County Water District received A $1.5 million loan and an $85,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture- Rural Development to fix a pump station, update six miles of waterlines, and replace 300 water meters in the county.

According to Rogers, the project is about making sure everyone has access to safe, clean water.

“Having city water is more important," Rogers told WYMT. "We sometimes take it for granted. When I grew up in Wayne County, we had a well of sulfur water. Which tastes terrible, but I didn’t know that.”

He said the funds are about investing in the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“This grant gets us a step ahead, preventing water outages and ensuring that people of West Liberty have clean water in their homes and businesses. It also allows us to let prospective businesses know that we have reliable water resources in Morgan County,” Rogers continued in a statement. “Despite its name, USDA invests in far more than Agriculture – they have an entire division dedicated to our needs in Rural America – and one of our greatest needs is improving and expanding access to clean water in Eastern Kentucky.”

According to USDA-RD State Director Hilda Legg, projects like these are important to the department.

“Water and wastewater projects may not be the most glamorous, but they are obviously critical to quality of life and economic development in rural communities," Legg said in a statement. "Reducing water loss from a system conserves a precious resource while also improving the system’s bottom dollar.”

Tuesday’s announcement was one of several planned by Congressman Rogers this week.

