Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers, new death Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and a new death on Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new death, 26 new cases, one probable case. The death was a 76-year-old man in Lee County. Lee County also has five new cases bringing the county’s total to 44 with 24 of those active. Knott County had five new cases today bringing the county’s total to 299 with 149 of those active. Leslie reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 119 with 62 of those active. There are three new cases in Letcher which brings the county’s total to 282 with 136 of those active. Perry County has six new cases bringing the county’s total to 462 with 142 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the county’s total to 635 with 70 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 14 new cases and four probable cases in Clay County bringing the county’s total to 422 with 109 of those active. There are four new cases in Jackson County bringing the county’s total to 244 with 47 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are seven new cases and six recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 221 with 75 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 26 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,286 with 482 active. 19 are currently in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported 14 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 771 with 187 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the county’s total to 776.

The Harlan County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 576.

