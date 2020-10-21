Advertisement

Laurel man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

William Robert Overbey
William Robert Overbey(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday morning, William Robert Overbey of Glen View Road in London was arrested by Laurel County deputies and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Overbey was arrested in a business parking lot off KY 490.

On Tuesday, October 21, Overbey entered the home of his ex-girlfriend who obtained an EPO against him. Overbey threatened the family with a handgun commanding his ex-girlfriend, her four children and her sister to get into a car.

He continued to hold the family at gunpoint, demanding his girlfriend to drive. Overbey then retrieved the cell phones belonging to passengers in the car and threw them out the window. He forced his girlfriend out of the car and to walk to the railroad tracks where no one could see her. One of the passengers in the vehicle who still had their cell phone called 911.

Police were unable to find the suspect and the victim. The victim eventually escaped from Overbey receiving help from her sister.

Deputies took William Overbey to St. Joeseph’s hospital for a potential drug overdose, Overbey was then transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Governor Beshear provide Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Warm temperatures continue Thursday, showers return Friday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
We have one more dry day before we see a stretch of scattered showers.

News

The Care Cottage hosts open house to show new renovations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The Care Cottage serves children in the 8 counties throughout the Kentucky River region conducting forensic interviews, medical exams, and needs assessments.

State

AppHarvest ripe to ‘transform the region’: High-tech greenhouse opens in Rowan County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Their goal is to show that food that is often imported can be grown right in your own backyard.

Latest News

News

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a real thing, affecting women more than men

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE3 News
Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, affects about 10 million Americans every year and starts to ramp up during the end of fall and into early winter.

News

Study says passengers at low risk of catching COVID-19 on a flight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE3 News
The study attempts of answer the question: What would happen if you were on a flight with someone infected with COVID-19?

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6:30AM Forecast - October 21st, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5AM Forecast - October 21st, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

News

New poll shows McConnell with single-digit lead over McGrath

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Poll indicates Sen. McConnell holds comfortable lead in Senate race.

News

Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grace Finerman
The man is accused of killing 54-year-old Famey Hellard.