Laurel man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday morning, William Robert Overbey of Glen View Road in London was arrested by Laurel County deputies and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Overbey was arrested in a business parking lot off KY 490.

On Tuesday, October 21, Overbey entered the home of his ex-girlfriend who obtained an EPO against him. Overbey threatened the family with a handgun commanding his ex-girlfriend, her four children and her sister to get into a car.

He continued to hold the family at gunpoint, demanding his girlfriend to drive. Overbey then retrieved the cell phones belonging to passengers in the car and threw them out the window. He forced his girlfriend out of the car and to walk to the railroad tracks where no one could see her. One of the passengers in the vehicle who still had their cell phone called 911.

Police were unable to find the suspect and the victim. The victim eventually escaped from Overbey receiving help from her sister.

Deputies took William Overbey to St. Joeseph’s hospital for a potential drug overdose, Overbey was then transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.