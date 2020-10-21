Advertisement

Kentucky to host Texas in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Photo: Regina Rickert
Photo: Regina Rickert(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC announced the pairings for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Wednesday morning. Kentucky will host Texas on January 30, 2021, a game that will see new assistant coach Jai Lucas face his former team.

This represents the first confirmed game for Kentucky’s revised 2020-21 schedule. The school has not released the full schedule yet.

Texas was 19-12 last season and 9-9 in league play. The Longhorns are as experienced as any team in the country. They return all 14 of their players who appeared in a game in 2019-20 and add to the roster a top-10 recruit in forward Greg Brown III. Included in the returners are leading scorer Matt Coleman III, who averaged 12.7 points per game and the team’s leading rebounder at 8.2 boards per game in Jericho Simms. Coleman has started in 101 of his 102 career games played and was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection a season ago.

The last time these two played was 2014, when No. 1 Kentucky improved to 8-0 with a 63-51 win over the 6th-ranked Longhorns, handing Rick Barnes' Texas team its first loss of the season.

