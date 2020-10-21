Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating death caused by a train

(WCAX)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 are investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train.

KSP says the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After an investigation, troopers say Jennifer L. Frazier, 41, of Williamsburg, KY, was walking on the railroad tracks and was hit by a CSX Train.

Whitley County EMS took Frazier to Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her body will be taken to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

High turnout for early voting in Kentucky

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In Boyd County, about 1,700 people have voted early and around 4,100 have sent in their absentee ballot.

News

McDonald’s manager in Hazard receives global award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Manager of the McDonald’s in Hazard, Jennifer Hammond, won a Ray Kroc Award.

News

Hazard City Police receive Business & Community Appreciation Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

'If you build it, they will come’: Plans rolling for Restaurant Row in Salyersville

Updated: 2 hours ago
Magoffin County officials present plans for further developing Restaurant Row.

Latest News

News

606 Hoops looking to provide safe basketball instruction for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The instruction-style gymnasium offers group sessions for students to work on their basketball skills.

Regional

Loretta Lynn becomes first woman to earn statue outside Ryman Auditorium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Country music icon and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn became the first woman to earn a statue outside the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

News

Plans rolling for Restaurant Row in Salyersville- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

606 Hoops opens in Knox County - 4:30 pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

606 Hoops looking to provide safe basketball instruction for students 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Plans rolling for Restaurant Row in Salyersville- 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6