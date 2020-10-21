Advertisement

Kentucky basketball players Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin ruled eligible

(WYMT)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky basketball transfer center Olivier Sarr tweeted Wednesday evening that he had been ruled eligible by the NCAA.

Sarr tweeted a video of himself in the UK locker room saying “Kentucky...c’est parti.” C’est parti is French for “let’s go.”

Kentucky’s men’s basketball confirmed that Sarr is immediately eligible.

Sarr transferred to Kentucky from Wake Forest in May. Sarr averaged 13.7 points per game and 9 rebounds per game last season with Wake Forest.

UK also announced that transfer forward Jacob Toppin, brother of John R. Wooden Player of the Year Obi Toppin, was also immediately eligible.

Toppin transferred to UK from Rhode Island back in April. Toppin averaged 5.1 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game last season for Rhode Island.

