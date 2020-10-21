Advertisement

High turnout reported for early voting in Kentucky

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - With two weeks left until Election Day, Kentucky county clerks are already reporting high turnout for voting.

Early voting started last week. It’s the first time early voting without a specific reason has been an option in Kentucky, because of the pandemic.

In Boyd County, about 1,700 people have voted early and around 4,100 have sent in their absentee ballots.

"It’s much greater turnout than we expected because most people say, ‘I want to vote on Election Day, I want to go to the polls,’ so we didn’t expect this big of a turnout,” said Janet Greear who handles the elections for the Boyd County Clerk’s office.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says the state is on track to have more than 1 million in-person votes before Nov. 3.

In Boyd County, people can vote 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

High turnout for early voting

