Advertisement

Former EKU QB, Colonels Hall of Famer Chris Isaac dies at 61

Isaac left a legacy few have had for the Colonels.
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former EKU quarterback Chris Isaac, who was inducted into the EKU Hall of Fame in 2012, has died due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Isaac played four seasons (1978-81) at quarterback for coach Roy Kidd’s EKU Colonels, leading Eastern to back-to-back national runners-up finishes his junior and senior seasons.

Current EKU football coach Walt Wells remembers Isaac during his playing days. “Chris was a great player. Heck, he played when my brother was playing at Austin Peay and so I knew who he was. Obviously by being a name and being a player but he was a really good man. He did a good job in his area (in Florida). I know Coach (Roy) Kidd is hurting today, I’m sure, and all of the guys who were here in his day. He was a good man, a really good man.”

As a junior, he was the team’s offensive MVP as he threw for 1,318 yards and seven touchdowns and ran the ball of 274 yards and five more TD’s.

Isaac was EKU’s Most Valuable Player in the national championship game vs. Boise State when he was 16-25 passing for 250 yards and a TD, a go-ahead 55-yard bomb to David Booze with less than a minute to go. Isaac, a second-team All-OVC choice, also ran for 40 yards and a TD in the 1980 national title game.

While serving as offensive co-captain as a junior and senior, Isaac set an EKU single game record for most yards passing in 1981 when he hit 15-of-30 passes vs. Murray State for 318 yards, including a 61-yard scoring fling to fellow EKU Hall of Famer and All-American wideout Steve Bird.

Isaac also came up big in ’81 semifinal playoff game vs. Delaware when he hit flanker Ranard McPhaul along the far sideline for the game-winning 32-yard TD pass with less than a minute to go in Eastern’s thrilling 35-28 win over Delaware.

He finished his career as the seventh leading all-time EKU passer in yards passing with 3,611 yards. Following his collegiate career, he played three seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Roughriders where he won the CFL’s Rookie of the Year award in 1982 and was chosen for the All-Star Game

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved. (EKU Sports Information contributed to this article)

Latest News

Sports

Corbin wins 13th region, Perry Central, Estill County advance to girls 14th Region final

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Congratulations to all teams!

Sports

Pike Central earns Team of the Week honors

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Hawks broke a school record for most points scored in a single game.

Sports Overtime

Leslie County gets road victory over Knott Central

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Leslie County gets road victory over Knott Central

Sports

Williamsburg adds Hazard to football schedule after Lynn Camp cancels

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Lynn Camp canceled the original game, but the Yellow Jackets were able to pick up Hazard as an opponent.

Latest News

Sports

Little movement in Week 7 version of Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Somerset and Pikeville swap spots after the Briar Jumpers loss to Lexington Christian.

Sports

Williamsburg adds Hazard to schedule after Lynn Camp cancels

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT
Williamsburg adds Hazard to schedule after Lynn Camp cancels

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 7

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 7

Sports

Landon Young named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Young was dominant in Saturday’s 34-7 win at No. 18 Tennessee.

Sports

WATCH: Mark Stoops holds weekly news conference after historic win at Tennessee

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops discusses Kentucky’s first win in Knoxville since 1984 and the upcoming date with Missouri.

Sports

Tennessee fires DL Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
Tennessee Vols Defensive Line fired after four games