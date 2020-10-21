Advertisement

Farmers to Families gives out 360 food boxes in Estill County

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is week four of handing out food boxes to Estill County families with school aged children.

“Save the Children, an organization out of Berea, and asked us if we could facilitate donating food boxes,” said Estill County High School Food Service Director Belinda Puckett.

The boxes came free of charge with no questions, qualifications or judgement.

“Seems like every day I hear from someone who tried one of the items that was in the box and really appreciated those boxes it really helped them a lot,” Puckett said.

Every family received 10 pounds of produce, plenty of protein and milk and dairy products.

Puckett said she’s glad she can help students in need even if she isn’t seeing them every day.

“When we’re in school on a normal basis, you know the hungry ones so we have really worried about those kids,” Puckett said. “So we feel like this is another way of helping hopefully those families who really need the food.”

This team handed out 360 food boxes today. Teachers, administrators, faculty and students helped hand out the boxes.

