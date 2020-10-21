Advertisement

East Tenn. woman raising awareness on domestic violence

An East Tenn. woman is raising awareness on domestic violence after facing the monsters of her nightmares head on.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tenn. woman is raising awareness on domestic violence after facing the monsters of her nightmares head-on.

On her 15th birthday, Zakiya Bell-Rogers' mother loaded her and her two younger siblings into the car and left in the middle of the night. Zakiya said they were fleeing from her abusive father.

“I still have that trauma and that trauma has changed me completely,” said Zakiya Bell-Rogers.

Ally Slavick from YWCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley says more than 45 percent of black females are, were or will be victims of domestic violence.

“Black females are murdered by males at a rate three times higher than white females,” said Slavick. “So these statistics show that domestic violence is the number one health issue facing Black women.”

Zakiya’s mom died shortly after they got away. When Zakiya turned twenty-one, she was graduating from college, taking custody of and raising her brother and sister.

“I refuse to let my mom down, I refuse to let my brother and sister down, I refuse to let any of the women in the shelter down that I knew,” said Bell-Rogers.

Zakiya is a survivor.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Summer returns for the next few days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures could get into the low 80s over the next few days.

News

More than $2 million in funding announced for Morgan County Water District

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
More than $2 million in funding will go toward the county's water restoration efforts.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 5.08% positivity rate, highest since August 25th

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Kentucky State Police investigating death caused by a train

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jennifer Frazier died Tuesday morning after being hit by a train.

State

High turnout reported for early voting in Kentucky

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
In Boyd County, about 1,700 people have voted early and around 4,100 have sent in their absentee ballots.

Latest News

State

High turnout for early voting

Updated: 9 hours ago
High turnout for early voting

News

McDonald’s manager in Hazard receives global award

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Manager of the McDonald’s in Hazard, Jennifer Hammond, won a Ray Kroc Award.

News

Hazard City Police receive Business & Community Appreciation Award

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

'If you build it, they will come’: Plans rolling for Restaurant Row in Salyersville

Updated: 11 hours ago
Magoffin County officials present plans for further developing Restaurant Row.

News

Hazard City Police receive Business & Community Appreciation Award

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The city of Hazard awarded city police with the honor on Monday.