Deputies find man accused of stealing London Rescue Squad vehicle

Vernon Denney Jr.
Vernon Denney Jr.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Vernon Denney Jr was arrested for theft by unlawful taking. Vernon Denney Jr. stole over $10,000 linked to the investigation of a stolen rescue squad humvee in Laurel County.

London-Laurel County dispatch received a complaint about a humvee driving recklessly near Economy Inn on North Main Street. The humvee left the scene before police arrived.

When deputies returned to the Economy Inn, they reviewed surveillance footage. While reviewing surveillance footage cameras captured Denny exiting the humvee.

The vehicle was found in the Pongo area of Rockcastle County and London Police was notified.

When the humvee was located, it was flipped on its side from a rollover off of the roadway.

Denney was arrested by Rockcastle County Deputies and transported to the Laurel County Detention Center.

