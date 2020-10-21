Community college students build homes in eastern Ky.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you go to the Cross Creek subdivision in Johnson County, it looks like just about any other expanding suburban neighborhood.

One home is currently under construction in the neighborhood and it’s just the typical one-story residence, with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It does, however, have one unique aspect. It’s being built by students at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

“With this project, we have our students come out,” instructor Charles VanHoose said. “We feel like there’s no replacement for a student getting out of the classroom. This is as real world as you can get.”

Through the years, students at the mayo campus of BSCTC have built 17 homes, 15 of which have been in the Cross Creek subdivision.

VanHoose says with the opportunity to build, students get a chance to get a hands-on approach at every aspect of building a home.

“Our goal is to have a turn-key home,” Vanhoose said. “Where ... we do just about everything. Could be the carpentry, the electrical (and) the HVAC. We try to do all of that because we have different programs and it’s a good service for the college. It’s a good service for the community, and it’s really good for the students because they’re getting that real world environment.”

Director Randall Haney says this gives students a more in-depth explanation on what goes into every responsibility in construction.

“A lot of people can drive a nail but trying to teach the theory of why we do what we do so that when they get out there, they’ll already have the process and they know why they’re doing it and they can find those mistakes,” Haney said.

Both instructors at BSCTC says the most rewarding part of the program is after students complete it.

“When they go out and leave us, we hope that they can go out and become successful and actually become great employment and be able to work and earn a great living,” Haney said.

“The most rewarding part for me as an instructor is seeing a student that has been laid off from a job that no longer exists and you hear those stories of students who are struggling to pay their bills and don’t know where the next paycheck is going to come from,” VanHoose said. “And you keep up with them on social media or Facebook or whatever the case may be and a couple of years down the road, they’re in a new home and they’re in a new truck and that they’re doing well and that’s all because of the opportunities that the college has afforded them, as well as the hard work they put in.”

If you’re interested in joining the construction, electric or HVAC programs at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, visit their website or call 606-886-3863 for more details.

