Advertisement

Community college students build homes in eastern Ky.

Students at BSCTC have built 17 homes in Johnson County through the years.
Students at BSCTC have built 17 homes in Johnson County through the years.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you go to the Cross Creek subdivision in Johnson County, it looks like just about any other expanding suburban neighborhood.

One home is currently under construction in the neighborhood and it’s just the typical one-story residence, with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It does, however, have one unique aspect. It’s being built by students at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

“With this project, we have our students come out,” instructor Charles VanHoose said. “We feel like there’s no replacement for a student getting out of the classroom. This is as real world as you can get.”

Through the years, students at the mayo campus of BSCTC have built 17 homes, 15 of which have been in the Cross Creek subdivision.

VanHoose says with the opportunity to build, students get a chance to get a hands-on approach at every aspect of building a home.

“Our goal is to have a turn-key home,” Vanhoose said. “Where ... we do just about everything. Could be the carpentry, the electrical (and) the HVAC. We try to do all of that because we have different programs and it’s a good service for the college. It’s a good service for the community, and it’s really good for the students because they’re getting that real world environment.”

Director Randall Haney says this gives students a more in-depth explanation on what goes into every responsibility in construction.

“A lot of people can drive a nail but trying to teach the theory of why we do what we do so that when they get out there, they’ll already have the process and they know why they’re doing it and they can find those mistakes,” Haney said.

Both instructors at BSCTC says the most rewarding part of the program is after students complete it.

“When they go out and leave us, we hope that they can go out and become successful and actually become great employment and be able to work and earn a great living,” Haney said.

“The most rewarding part for me as an instructor is seeing a student that has been laid off from a job that no longer exists and you hear those stories of students who are struggling to pay their bills and don’t know where the next paycheck is going to come from,” VanHoose said. “And you keep up with them on social media or Facebook or whatever the case may be and a couple of years down the road, they’re in a new home and they’re in a new truck and that they’re doing well and that’s all because of the opportunities that the college has afforded them, as well as the hard work they put in.”

If you’re interested in joining the construction, electric or HVAC programs at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, visit their website or call 606-886-3863 for more details.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain Student Achiever Lilly-Kate Hubbs

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Lily-Kate is a senior at Barbourville High School with a 4.3 GPA.

News

Deputies find man accused of stealing London Rescue Squad vehicle

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Laurel man arrested for theft.

News

Voting safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Machines are wrapped in Saran wrap, voters using Q-tips to cast their ballots on touch screens, and employees temperatures are taken.

News

Care Cottage at 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

AppHarvest ripe to ‘transform the region’: High-tech greenhouse opens in Rowan County - 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

State

Local health departments release new COVID-19 numbers, new death Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Cases in several counties have spiked in the last week or so leaving some in the red on the state's COVID-19 incidence map.

News

Farmers to Families gives out 360 food boxes in Estill County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
This is week four of handing out food boxes to Estill County families with school aged children.

State

WATCH | Lexington hospitals prepare for potential surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
During his Tuesday briefing, Governor Andy Beshear talked about another surge in COVID patients and the potential need for increased hospital capacity.

News

WATCH | Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man has been arrested in a Rockcastle County murder case.

State

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases and deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.