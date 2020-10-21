Advertisement

Betsy Layne boys basketball team in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 case

Betsy Layne begins workouts during the summer after no activity due to COVID-19.
Betsy Layne begins workouts during the summer after no activity due to COVID-19.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne High School boys' basketball team went into quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case, according to the Floyd County Board of Education.

Please be aware and know that we are continuing to provide you with as much information as possible.

Posted by Floyd County Schools on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Due to the positive case and contact tracing, the team will not be able to start practice on Monday, October 26 when the KHSAA allows teams to start preseason practice for the 2020-21 season.

