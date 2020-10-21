Betsy Layne boys basketball team in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 case
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne High School boys' basketball team went into quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case, according to the Floyd County Board of Education.
Due to the positive case and contact tracing, the team will not be able to start practice on Monday, October 26 when the KHSAA allows teams to start preseason practice for the 2020-21 season.
