Gov. Beshear reports 5.08% positivity rate, highest since August 25th

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his daily COVID-19 briefing virtually from Frankfort.

The governor announced 1,312 new cases and 16 new deaths in Kentucky.

144 of those new cases are children 18 years or younger. The positivity rate has increased to 5.08% which is the highest since August 25th.

At least 89,544 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,342.

17,402 people have recovered from the virus.

1,828,431 Kentuckians have received tests.

