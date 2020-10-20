Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County deputies arrested two men Saturday around 1 p.m.
44-year-old James Stacy and 32-year-old Frank London were arrested on drug charges.
Deputies found heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills, and a digital scale in the possession of Stacy and London.
Both men were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of substance control.
Stacy and London were transported to the Floyd County Detention Center.
