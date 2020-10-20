Advertisement

Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County

James Stacy and Frank London arrest
James Stacy and Frank London arrest(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County deputies arrested two men Saturday around 1 p.m.

44-year-old James Stacy and 32-year-old Frank London were arrested on drug charges.

Deputies found heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills, and a digital scale in the possession of Stacy and London.

Both men were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of substance control.

Stacy and London were transported to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron Joins Lawsuit Against Google

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Attorney General Cameron Joins DOJ, Multi-State Coalition in Lawsuit Against Google, LLC for Violating Anti-Trust Laws

News

AAA, safety partners urging motorists to stay alert on the road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to AAA, an average of 23 tow operators are killed at the roadside every year.

News

Police investigating theft of London Rescue Squad vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officers are looking for information about the location of the stolen vehicle.

News

Middlesboro boy fighting for his life after fire destroys family home 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear releases guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams this holiday season

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

City of Prestonsburg hosts public hearing discussing Suddenlink issues 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

KSP cancels ‘Safe Trick or Treat’ event, puts on virtual costume contest

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
However, they will still be hosting their costume contest virtually.

State

Gov. Beshear releases guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams this holiday season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Gov. Beshear said the “Charitable Giving Guide” is supposed to help those identify legitimate charities and avoid scams.

State

Survey to ask Kentucky teachers their thoughts on teaching in pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kentucky education leaders are asking teachers across the state to fill out a survey to get their takeaways on teaching during a worldwide pandemic.

News

Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic