Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County deputies arrested two men Saturday around 1 p.m.

44-year-old James Stacy and 32-year-old Frank London were arrested on drug charges.

Deputies found heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills, and a digital scale in the possession of Stacy and London.

Both men were charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of substance control.

Stacy and London were transported to the Floyd County Detention Center.

