Two arrested after catalytic converter stolen from church bus in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, October 18, Knox County deputies responded to a call, which lead them to a house near Bethesda Baptist Church on Highway 3439 in Bimble.

Police arrested Freedom Bowling for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge. During this arrest, police identified Taza Bowling walking southbound on Highway 3439 towards Scalf Chapel Church. Police spoke with Taza Bowling, unable to connect to him to a crime deputies let him go.

Freedom Bowling was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, and her 2002 Honda Passport was towed.

Around 10 a.m. on October 18, a catalytic converter was stolen from the Scalf Chapel Church bus. After conducting an investigation, deputies found Taza Bowling as a suspect.

On October 19, officers went to the local towing service and noticed the 2002 Honda Passport was taken.

On October 20, Officers found the stolen vehicle outside a home on Highway 1304 in Hinkle. Inside of the home was Taza Bowling.

Taza Bowling 28, of Cannon, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking or disposition-auto for the theft of the catalytic converter and taking the Honda Passport from the towing service.

Additional arrests are expected.

Deputies are also investigating catalytic converter thefts at two other Knox County churches that could possibly be related.

