Advertisement

Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue for the next few days

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will warm up as we head into the next few days. Enjoy it before a cold front brings more rain and cooler temperatures into the mountains!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see a few clouds here and there tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could see a little bit of patchy fog tonight as well.

We will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures Wednesday. Highs will get back into the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Get outside and enjoy the nice, warm weather before showers and cooler air arrive later this weekend.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine and warmer temperatures continue Thursday. Highs will remain in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Warm temperatures continue Friday with highs getting into the upper 70s however, we’ll see a few more clouds and some showers as a cold front moves closer to the mountains.

Most of the rain looks to arrive Saturday with cloudy skies. Highs will drop into the upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will clear out a little bit with a few showers lingering Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s.

Another cold front arrives by the new workweek. Highs rebound back into the lower 70s Monday but that cold front will likely drop us down into the lower 60s by Tuesday. We are unsure which day will be the soggiest as we head into the new workweek. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it! It looks like we could be on the soggy side next week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Showers move out, temperatures warm up

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Sunshine returns area-wide as temperatures warm up above average.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 19, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Few rain chances tonight, warm days ahead

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
A stalled out front to our northwest will provide our northern counties with a few rain chances tonight, but that will move out of our area tomorrow.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered showers for some as we warm up through the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:26 AM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
We turn the calendar from a weekend of changeable weather in the mountains to a much warmer work week.

Forecast

Light showers tonight, warm up ahead

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Light rain chances continue the next couple of days.

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 6:30 a.m. Forecast - October 20, 2020

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 5:00 a.m. Forecast - October 20, 2020

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4:30 p.m. forecast - October 19, 2020

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Cloudy and dry, rain chances return Sunday night

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Heading into next week, a cold front looks to stall out to our northwest which will provide us with daily rain chances.