Showers move out, temperatures warm up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some areas got a bit warmer than expected yesterday as cloud cover was a bit spottier than forecast. The good news is that sunshine will be returning in abundance for the next few days.

Tuesday and Tuesday Night

The front that hung around and brought showers yesterday is expected to drift back further north throughout the morning hours. For us, this means clouds and showers will retreat north with it, allowing the sunshine experienced by the southeastern sections of the area to filter back northward. Southerly winds will help too, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle to upper 70s...that’s almost 10 degrees above normal!

Mild conditions continue overnight under mostly clear skies as low temperatures only make it down to the middle to upper 50s, also numbers that are above average. We’ll just have to watch for some patchy fog in the typical fog-prone areas.

Wednesday and Thursday

We’ll stay nice heading into the midweek, with both days look pretty similar...and pretty nice! We’ll be in a warm pattern, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 70s to around 80° each afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Perfect days to get out on that walk or to do a little late season yard work. I think we’ll start to see a few clouds increase late in the day on Thursday, though, as our next system draws closer to the mountains.

Nighttime lows both nights will stay in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with the mild air that remains in place, though we could be a little warmer on Thursday night thanks to the cloud cover in the area.

Into the Weekend

This is when certainty in the forecast drops a bit. Models have been hinting that our next system starts affecting us on Friday, bringing temps down a touch and introducing some rain chances into the afternoon. These linger with the best chances on Saturday as the front sweeps by, dropping temps back into the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances look to linger into Sunday morning as well, before clearing out and leaving us between systems come Sunday night and early Monday. The question becomes do we see another front late Monday into Tuesday that brings some gusty showers before ushering fall weather back in? There’s still time to clarify the details but current trends point to yes! We’ll, of course, be keeping an eye on that, so keep that WYMT Weather App handy!

