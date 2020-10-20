Advertisement

Prestonburg Elementary school to go virtual until November 2

Prestonsburg Elementary
Prestonsburg Elementary(Prestonsburg Elementary)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County’s Superintendent Danny Adkins announced Prestonsburg Elementary will go virtual from October 21 through October 30.

Superintendent Adkins plans to have students return to Prestonsburg Elementary (PES) on November 2, 2020.

Adkins said “As we have been saying, we are trying to be as transparent as possible. We are going to go all virtual at Prestonsburg Elementary as we currently have several grades and high number of staff in quarantine. It is with an abundance of caution that we have decided to have PES be all virtual until Monday, November 2.”

“We want everyone to know that we are giving you as much information as we can. We work closely with Floyd County Health Department and the health departments from surrounding counties. We are working hard to take all the information and medical input we have and make the best possible decision. The health and well being of our students and staff is our primary concern. We are trying to have our schools and activities as open as possible and as safe as possible. We wanted to let our parents make the best decisions for their children about whether to do in-person or virtual instruction but sometimes we are going to simply have to go virtual,” Adkins said.

In his closing statements “We ask that you be patient as we are all in an unfamiliar situation with COVID-19 and be as flexible as you can. Please keep all our Floyd County Schools family who have tested positive or who are in quarantine in our thoughts and prayers. Remember we all need to do better with wearing our masks, washing our hands and socially distancing. It takes all of us doing what we can to lessen the spread and help us get back normal as soon as possible”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

