Pike Central earns Team of the Week honors

(WYMT) -On Saturday night Pike Central beat Magoffin County 82-52. Sophomore Matt Anderson ran for nine touchdowns breaking a KHSAA record for most rushing touchdowns. The previous record was a three-way tie with eight rushing touchdowns.

However, that was not the only record broken on Saturday night. The Hawks also broke a school record for most points scored in a single game. Pike Central surpassed their previous record of 80 points against Tug Valley last year.

