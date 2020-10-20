Advertisement

Pike Central earns Team of the Week honors

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WYMT) -On Saturday night Pike Central beat Magoffin County 82-52. Sophomore Matt Anderson ran for nine touchdowns breaking a KHSAA record for most rushing touchdowns. The previous record was a three-way tie with eight rushing touchdowns.

However, that was not the only record broken on Saturday night. The Hawks also broke a school record for most points scored in a single game. Pike Central surpassed their previous record of 80 points against Tug Valley last year.

