Advertisement

Middlesboro boy fighting for his life after fire destroys family home

5-year-old Brandon Sturgill Jr. remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
5-year-old Brandon Sturgill Jr. remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
5-year-old Brandon Sturgill Jr. remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.(Courtesy of Brandon and Crystal Sturgill)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - When Brandon Sturgill Sr. and his wife Crystal woke up on Saturday morning, what was supposed to be a typical fall weekend quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.

As their family’s home was engulfed in flames, everyone was evacuated from the house - everyone except for two.

5-year-old Brandon Sturgill Jr. and his grandmother Cathy remained trapped inside.

Despite Brandon’s numerous efforts, which included busting out the nearest window, he was unable to overcome the massive amounts of flames and smoke coming from the structure.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world when you can get two feet away from two people you love the most and you can’t rescue them," Sturgill said.

Within five minutes, fire crews arrived on the scene.

That’s when Middlesboro fire chief Robert England knew he had to make the call: it was time to go in.

“It gets really nervous for us at times. You can have a two or three, four, five-minute span of time go by that just seems like an eternity," England said.

As England called the shots from outside, his crews emerged from the home with both Brandon and Cathy in-hand.

Both were later airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

For Lieutenant Josh Keck, who was one of the first on the scene, the sense of relief he felt when both were rescued was one he could only describe as “major.”

“It gives you a sense of pride knowing everything you’ve been training for and working for and doing up to this point, just paid off and everything went according to plan I guess, as best as it could," Keck said.

As Crystal and Brandon both await their son’s recovery by his side, they had one message to share with the public.

“Don’t ever take nothing for granted. Just keep a close eye on your babies, don’t ever let them out of your sight for one moment," the two parents said.

Brandon Jr. remains in intensive care and is in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Prestonsburg hosts public hearing discussing Suddenlink issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett and Claudette Enriquez
City of Prestonsburg hosts Suddenlink meeting with frustrated customers

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Bethany Cox

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Bethany is a 2020 graduate of Harlan County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

State

Kentucky voters decide on justice system term lengths, qualifications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Voters are already making decisions at the ballot box and from home in the 2020 General Election.

State

Pandemic fatigue could lead to increased coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Monday, 647 new cases and nine more deaths were reported in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Thornton Park asking for community help with stolen gate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gate stolen over the weekend at Thornton Park

News

Be an ELF this year: ELF, Inc. Foster Kids' Christmas Party looking for sponsors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Elf, Inc. Foster Kids Christmas Party is in need of sponsors.

News

Knott County Murder - 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Hand-written campaign mailer from Rep. Robert Gofroth’s wife causes controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
People in the 89th district House race of Laurel, Madison and Jackson Counties received a mailer this past weekend of what appears to be a card from Ashley Goforth asking people to support her husband Robert Goforth.

News

Local health departments announce new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Monday.

News

Go Forth Campaign at 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6