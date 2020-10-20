Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death Tuesday

By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and a new death on Tuesday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported one new death which brings the county’s death toll to 11. Health officials also reported 20 new cases bringing the county’s total to 758.

The Knox County Health Department reported seven new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 757 with 178 active.

The Bell County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 620 with 62 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported nine probable cases and seven recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 408 with 91 of those active. Jackson County has six recovered cases and two probable cases bringing the county’s total to 240 with 43 of those active. Rockcastle County has 10 new cases with seven of those being from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. There is also one probable case and one recovered cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 214 with 74 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 25 new cases and one probable case. There is one new case in Knott County bringing the county’s total to 294 with 144 of those active. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 39 with 20 of those active. Leslie County has two new cases which brings the county’s total to 116 with 59 of those active. Owsley County reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 66 with 23 of those active. Perry County has 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 456 with 136 of those active. There are also 22 recovered cases Tuesday.

KRDHD officials also reported that a person who attended services at the Church on the Farm in Owsley County tested positive for COVID-19. If you attended services on Sunday, October 11th you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,260 with 445 of those active.

