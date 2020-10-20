Advertisement

Ky. superintendents discuss COVID-19 and school impact during committee meeting in Frankfort

School district leaders across the commonwealth are trying to figure out how to bring students back for in-person learning.
School district leaders across the commonwealth are trying to figure out how to bring students back for in-person learning.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The education budget is being called a major obstacle by state leaders. Senator Max Wise says he believes education has been the hardest hit sector.

Representatives listened to presentations from superintendents who have gone back to a hybrid in-person learning model, or are hoping to get there in the next couple of weeks.

Each gave updates on some of the successes they’ve had this school year, and the many more challenges.

Senator Wise spoke up during the meeting, saying the way representatives look at education will forever be changed because of the pandemic.

Wise says the challenge for the Education Committee now will be finding more funding for school districts across the state. Superintendents informed the committee on extra expenses, from machines to deep clean schools to all of the Chromebooks and technology they’ve had to purchase.

“We’ve done some tax reform but we have to look again at doing some of those types of things. Abilities to raise money," Wise said. "We know in some communities it comes down to property taxes, and things such as that. And that’s not been a great source of wealth for some of these smaller communities that are out there.”

Wise says the Education and Appropriation and Revenue Committees will have to work together with school district leaders to find a solution to increase the budget.

Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler said he hopes they can start in-person learning in the next week or so. The county has been in the ‘red zone.’

Siler says they’re already seeing gaps in math and language skills. 70 percent of parents in the county say they want to return to in-person learning.

“Children’s mental health gets affected, parents' mental health gets affected. And I can say for my daughter, she’s at the point right now, the one’s who’s a senior, she’s saying ‘Dad, I’m ready to get over this’.”

Siler says the numbers are starting to go down, which may allow them to bring students back.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death Tuesday

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

News

Prestonburg Elementary school to go virtual until November 2

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Prestonsburg Elementary will not return to in-person learning until November 2.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 5.08% positivity rate, highest since August 25th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Formal complaints filed against Rep. Robert Goforth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Frankfort lawyer says formal complaints have been filed against Kentucky Representative Robert Goforth.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue for the next few days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Temperatures will warm up as we head into the next few days. Enjoy it before a cold front brings more rain and cooler temperatures into the mountains!

State

Judge allows evidence in Brett Hankison case to be made public

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A judge on Tuesday granted an anonymous grand juror’s request to unseal evidence in the state’s case against former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison.

News

Ky. Board of Elections officially approves election plans submitted by county clerks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
The State Board of Elections ratified the 120 plans submitted by county clerks.

News

Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron Joins Lawsuit Against Google

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Attorney General Cameron Joins DOJ, Multi-State Coalition in Lawsuit Against Google, LLC for Violating Anti-Trust Laws

News

Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Floyd County Sheriff's department arrest two men on drug trafficking charges.

News

AAA, safety partners urging motorists to stay alert on the road

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to AAA, an average of 23 tow operators are killed at the roadside every year.