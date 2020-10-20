Advertisement

Ky. Board of Elections officially approves election plans submitted by county clerks

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though the polls in Kentucky have been open for a week, the plans counties are operating under weren’t technically approved until Tuesday morning.

The State Board of Elections ratified the 120 plans submitted by county clerks.

Secretary of State Michael Adams joined the virtual meeting and said they had to ask several counties to revise their plans, including Jefferson and Fayette counties.

Fayette County ended up adding two more polling locations, going up to 8.

The board unanimously ratified those changes and recognized that it took a lot of work to get here.

“It was kind of a difficult process, but we all came together and we presented the plans and I’m so happy that Secretary Adams and the governor approved them and that we are moving forward,” said Renesa Abner, County Clerks Association.

The board also took action on the process involving mistakes made on absentee ballots.

This is the first year Kentucky has what’s known as a cure process. That means if someone makes a mistake, they’re given the opportunity to fix their ballot so it’s counted.

The state and county clerks will reach out to voters, but Tuesday we learned parties have also requested that information, so they can reach out to voters to make sure their ballot is fixed.

But, there will be a 48-hour delay between when that mistake is identified, and when those parties can be notified.

“We’ve seen in other states is that third-party organizations including the parties can be really effective at chasing ballots and making sure voters understand that their ballot was imperfectly cast and they have an opportunity to cure that. To make sure their balance is counted effectively,” said Jared Dearing, Executive Director.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Loretta Lynn becomes first woman to earn statue outside Grand Ole Opry venue

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Country music icon and Eastern Kentucky native Loretta Lynn became the first woman to earn a statue outside the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

News

606 Hoops opens in Knox County - 4:30 pm

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Two arrested after catalytic converter stolen from church bus in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Catalytic converter stolen in Knox County

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

News

Prestonsburg Elementary school to go virtual until November 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prestonsburg Elementary will not return to in-person learning until November 2.

Latest News

Regional

Gov. Lee to extend order allowing mayors to issue mask mandates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday he was extending an order allowing mayors in Tennessee to issue mask mandates in their own counties.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 5.08% positivity rate, highest since August 25th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Formal complaints filed against Rep. Robert Goforth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Frankfort lawyer says formal complaints have been filed against Kentucky Representative Robert Goforth.

State

Ky. superintendents discuss COVID-19 and school impact during committee meeting in Frankfort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
The education budget is being called a major obstacle by state leaders. Senator Max Wise says he believes education has been the hardest hit sector.

Forecast

Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue for the next few days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Temperatures will warm up as we head into the next few days. Enjoy it before a cold front brings more rain and cooler temperatures into the mountains!

State

Judge allows evidence in Brett Hankison case to be made public

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A judge on Tuesday granted an anonymous grand juror’s request to unseal evidence in the state’s case against former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison.