Ky. Board of Elections officially approves election plans submitted by county clerks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though the polls in Kentucky have been open for a week, the plans counties are operating under weren’t technically approved until Tuesday morning.

The State Board of Elections ratified the 120 plans submitted by county clerks.

Secretary of State Michael Adams joined the virtual meeting and said they had to ask several counties to revise their plans, including Jefferson and Fayette counties.

Fayette County ended up adding two more polling locations, going up to 8.

The board unanimously ratified those changes and recognized that it took a lot of work to get here.

“It was kind of a difficult process, but we all came together and we presented the plans and I’m so happy that Secretary Adams and the governor approved them and that we are moving forward,” said Renesa Abner, County Clerks Association.

The board also took action on the process involving mistakes made on absentee ballots.

This is the first year Kentucky has what’s known as a cure process. That means if someone makes a mistake, they’re given the opportunity to fix their ballot so it’s counted.

The state and county clerks will reach out to voters, but Tuesday we learned parties have also requested that information, so they can reach out to voters to make sure their ballot is fixed.

But, there will be a 48-hour delay between when that mistake is identified, and when those parties can be notified.

“We’ve seen in other states is that third-party organizations including the parties can be really effective at chasing ballots and making sure voters understand that their ballot was imperfectly cast and they have an opportunity to cure that. To make sure their balance is counted effectively,” said Jared Dearing, Executive Director.

