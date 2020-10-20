KSP cancels ‘Safe Trick or Treat’ event, puts on virtual costume contest

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced Monday that their Safe Trick or Treat event will be canceled.

This event has been a holiday tradition in Frankfort for the past 15 years. Annually it draws in nearly 1,000 people in a two-hour time span where KSP volunteers dress up in costumes and hand out candy and treats.

“It’s something that we look forward to every year,” says KSP Lieutenant Josh Lawson. “The concept was created by a former cadet class as a community outreach project and has become a staple in the Community.”

However, they will still be hosting their costume contest virtually.

KSP encourages children and pets to showcase their Halloween costumes online. The contest is for kids 17 and under.

There will be three categories: Most Creative, Funniest and Scariest.

Additionally, there will be a Best Pet Costume that will be judged by local veterinarians and a people’s choice award.

The Kentucky State Police Professional Association is sponsoring the contest and providing prizes. Children five and under will have the chance to win a stuffed trooper teddy bear, children six to 12 and teens 13-17 can win a treat/goody basket and the best pet costume will be awarded a pet store gift package. The people’s choice award winner will receive a KSP shirt, hat and treat basket.

To enter, participants must submit a photo of their Halloween costume via email to kspsocialmedia@ky.gov and include the category they are entering.

