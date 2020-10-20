Advertisement

Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron Joins Lawsuit Against Google

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins the Department of Justice, DOJ, along with other state attorneys in a lawsuit against Google for violating anti-trust laws. The Justice Department is suing Google because they say the company abuses its dominance in online searching and advertising to make it impossible to compete with search engine companies and also harms its consumers.

“Antitrust laws promote healthy business competition, which in turn, ensure consumers can choose from a variety of quality services and products,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We filed the complaint against Google, alongside the Department of Justice and other state attorneys general, to protect Kentucky consumers and businesses from anticompetitive practices and ensure that competition is restored in the marketplace.”

The lawsuit says that Google entered a series of agreements to eliminate competition by requiring its search engine to serve as the default or exclusive search function on billions of mobile devices and computers worldwide.

The complaint also states that Google unlawfully maintained monopolies in search and search advertising by: engaging in agreements that don’t allow any installation of any other competing search service, making a binding agreement with consumers without their knowledge, entering into long-term agreements with Apple that require Google to be their default search engine, and using monopoly profits to buy preferential treatment.

These abuses make it difficult for new companies to compete with Google since they are not allowing a fair competition platform.

Attorney General Cameron joined the DOJ and attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas in filing the lawsuit.

Google makes up for almost 90 percent of all search engines in the United States.

This complaint is similar to the case created against Microsoft in 1998.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Floyd County Sheriff's department arrest two men on drug trafficking charges.

News

AAA, safety partners urging motorists to stay alert on the road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
According to AAA, an average of 23 tow operators are killed at the roadside every year.

News

Police investigating theft of London Rescue Squad vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officers are looking for information about the location of the stolen vehicle.

News

Middlesboro boy fighting for his life after fire destroys family home 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear releases guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams this holiday season

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

City of Prestonsburg hosts public hearing discussing Suddenlink issues 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

KSP cancels ‘Safe Trick or Treat’ event, puts on virtual costume contest

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
However, they will still be hosting their costume contest virtually.

State

Gov. Beshear releases guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams this holiday season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Gov. Beshear said the “Charitable Giving Guide” is supposed to help those identify legitimate charities and avoid scams.

State

Survey to ask Kentucky teachers their thoughts on teaching in pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kentucky education leaders are asking teachers across the state to fill out a survey to get their takeaways on teaching during a worldwide pandemic.

News

Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic