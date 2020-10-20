Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron Joins Lawsuit Against Google

FRANFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins the Department of Justice, DOJ, along with other state attorneys in a lawsuit against Google for violating anti-trust laws. The Justice Department is suing Google because they say the company abuses its dominance in online searching and advertising to make it impossible to compete with search engine companies and also harms its consumers.

“Antitrust laws promote healthy business competition, which in turn, ensure consumers can choose from a variety of quality services and products,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We filed the complaint against Google, alongside the Department of Justice and other state attorneys general, to protect Kentucky consumers and businesses from anticompetitive practices and ensure that competition is restored in the marketplace.”

The lawsuit says that Google entered a series of agreements to eliminate competition by requiring its search engine to serve as the default or exclusive search function on billions of mobile devices and computers worldwide.

The complaint also states that Google unlawfully maintained monopolies in search and search advertising by: engaging in agreements that don’t allow any installation of any other competing search service, making a binding agreement with consumers without their knowledge, entering into long-term agreements with Apple that require Google to be their default search engine, and using monopoly profits to buy preferential treatment.

These abuses make it difficult for new companies to compete with Google since they are not allowing a fair competition platform.

Attorney General Cameron joined the DOJ and attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas in filing the lawsuit.

Google makes up for almost 90 percent of all search engines in the United States.

This complaint is similar to the case created against Microsoft in 1998.

