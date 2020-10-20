Advertisement

Judge orders speedy release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ordered the speedy release of transcripts of interviews lawyers conducted with the ex-girlfriend of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska said Tuesday that the 2016 transcripts of two days of depositions of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should be released publicly as soon as is practicable.

A day earlier, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Preska properly decided that the transcripts should be unsealed.

Lawyers for Maxwell had argued that they should remain sealed in part to protect her right to a fair trial in July on charges that she helped Epstein recruit and attack teenage girls in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty.

