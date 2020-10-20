Hazard City Police receive Business & Community Appreciation Award

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard City Police Department was recognized for its service to the community on Monday.

City and Perry County officials along with the Chamber of Commerce presented them with the 2020 Business & Community Appreciation Award despite not being able to hold the scheduled meeting on October 27.

Hazard Police Chief Minor Allen says that it feels great to be appreciated, especially during this time.

“It’s always good to see our mayor, our county judge. The chamber of commerce, you know, come down and those ladies work so hard that run the chamber of commerce throughout our community," Allen said. "Not just with the chamber, but other activities that’s going on within the community. So, it’s always good to see them and it’s great to feel appreciated by them.”

