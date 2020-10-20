Advertisement

Gov. Lee to extend order allowing mayors to issue mask mandates

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday he was extending an order allowing mayors in Tennessee to issue mask mandates in their own counties.

Lee said he was encouraging county mayors to “use the tools in their toolbox” to keep their communities safe.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the governor’s office told WVLT News executive orders can be extended for 60 days at a time, so if Lee extends the order for 60 days, that will “take us to the end of the year.”

The order is an extension of one he originally issued over the summer to help with the pandemic response. It was prompted by advice from the White House that said a mask mandate “must be implemented.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

