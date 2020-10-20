Advertisement

Gov. Beshear releases guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams this holiday season

Gov. Beshear warns Kentuckians of charity scams this holiday season. (Source: Live 5/File)
Gov. Beshear warns Kentuckians of charity scams this holiday season. (Source: Live 5/File)(Live 5/File)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear released a guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams as the holiday season approaches.

Gov. Beshear said the “Charitable Giving Guide” is supposed to help those identify legitimate charities and avoid scams.

“As we have faced the greatest challenge of our generation with COVID-19, we have seen so many compassionate Kentuckians step up to help others,” Gov. Beshear said. “Team Kentucky always answers the call when another person needs assistance, which could make us a target for charity scams. Those happen year round, but tend to peak around the Thanksgiving and Christmas giving season. The Charitable Giving Guide will help Kentuckians ensure their hard-earned dollars are used to help their neighbors and are not stolen by scammers.”

The guide includes how to plan to donate, how to research charities and donate safely.

Gov. Beshear says that according to the Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book 2019, 23,645 Kentuckians reported fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019, with reported losses of $10.5 million.

The governor says donors can also donate to the Team Kentucky Fund, which helps Kentuckians pay rent, mortgage, groceries, electric bills, gas sewage, and more.

So far, 1,308 households have donated with a total of $1 million.

Those who would like to apply for Team Kentucky can do so online.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KSP cancels ‘Safe Trick or Treat’ event, puts on virtual costume contest

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
However, they will still be hosting their costume contest virtually.

State

Survey to ask Kentucky teachers their thoughts on teaching in pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kentucky education leaders are asking teachers across the state to fill out a survey to get their takeaways on teaching during a worldwide pandemic.

News

Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kentucky teachers asked their thoughts on school during pandemic

News

Middlesboro boy fighting for his life after fire destroys family home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
5-year-old Brandon Sturgill Jr. remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

Latest News

News

City of Prestonsburg hosts public hearing discussing Suddenlink issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett and Claudette Enriquez
City of Prestonsburg hosts Suddenlink meeting with frustrated customers

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Bethany Cox

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Bethany is a 2020 graduate of Harlan County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

State

Kentucky voters decide on justice system term lengths, qualifications

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Voters are already making decisions at the ballot box and from home in the 2020 General Election.

State

Pandemic fatigue could lead to increased coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Monday, 647 new cases and nine more deaths were reported in Kentucky.

News

Thornton Park asking for community help with stolen gate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gate stolen over the weekend at Thornton Park

News

Be an ELF this year: ELF, Inc. Foster Kids' Christmas Party looking for sponsors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Elf, Inc. Foster Kids Christmas Party is in need of sponsors.