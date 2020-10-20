Gov. Beshear releases guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams this holiday season

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear released a guide to help Kentuckians avoid charity scams as the holiday season approaches.

Gov. Beshear said the “Charitable Giving Guide” is supposed to help those identify legitimate charities and avoid scams.

“As we have faced the greatest challenge of our generation with COVID-19, we have seen so many compassionate Kentuckians step up to help others,” Gov. Beshear said. “Team Kentucky always answers the call when another person needs assistance, which could make us a target for charity scams. Those happen year round, but tend to peak around the Thanksgiving and Christmas giving season. The Charitable Giving Guide will help Kentuckians ensure their hard-earned dollars are used to help their neighbors and are not stolen by scammers.”

The guide includes how to plan to donate, how to research charities and donate safely.

Gov. Beshear says that according to the Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book 2019, 23,645 Kentuckians reported fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019, with reported losses of $10.5 million.

The governor says donors can also donate to the Team Kentucky Fund, which helps Kentuckians pay rent, mortgage, groceries, electric bills, gas sewage, and more.

So far, 1,308 households have donated with a total of $1 million.

Those who would like to apply for Team Kentucky can do so online.

