Formal complaints filed against Rep. Robert Goforth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort lawyer says formal complaints have been filed against Kentucky Representative Robert Goforth.

That’s according to attorney Anna Whites.

An ethics complaint alleges financial misconduct and interfering with the judicial process.

An election finance complaint accuses Goforth of not filing campaign finance reports as well as failing to disclose who paid for a campaign letter.

Monday, we reported that a handwritten card that appeared to be from Goforth’s wife was sent to voters in his district. Goforth is charged with strangling her last spring.

We tried numerous times to reach out to Representative Goforth and the Kentucky Republican Party on Monday, but neither could be reached for comment.

