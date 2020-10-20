Advertisement

Claiborne County deputy arrested after assaulting man over a ‘personal matter’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that an East Tennessee deputy was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man, while on duty, over a “personal matter.”
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TBI said agents launched an investigation in March after an incident involving Claiborne County Deputy Robert Reed. Investigators said the incident happened Feb 13 at an apartment in Sneedvillle.

Agents said Reed confronted a man at the apartment over a personal issue. The situation escalated, and investigators said Reed assaulted the other man.

On Monday, Oct 19, TBI said a jury returned an indictment charging Reed with one count of simple assault. Reed turned himself in and was booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $5,000.

