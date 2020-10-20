City of Prestonsburg hosts public hearing discussing Suddenlink issues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For several years, a cable and internet provider has been a hot topic in the mountains, many complaining Suddenlink is not providing quality service. Monday night, the city of Prestonsburg held a public hearing letting people talk to a representative from Suddenlink about their issues.

Mayor Les Stapleton urged people to come out to the Mountain Arts Center Monday evening to voice their concerns about their internet provider saying that this would be the best way to express their frustrations with the Suddenlink company.

For three years, leaders in Prestonsburg have been negotiating a new franchise agreement with Suddenlink after people in the city expressed they go days without internet service.

Stapleton says he held a similar meeting last year and only 11 people showed up, he says this was not a good representation of how many people are trying to communicate their concern.

Stapleton wants representatives from Suddenlink to hear their customer’s complaints, most especially, directly from those having connection problems.

“Now look, we’re not going to let them stand there and bash them by no means. We want them to voice their concerns but I want them to see this frustration the same frustration that I hear on the phone everyday that I see in person everyday. I want them to see it and I want them to feel it,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

Mayor Stapleton says that just showing up is the more important thing.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.