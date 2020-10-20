Advertisement

AAA, safety partners urging motorists to stay alert on the road

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to AAA, an average of 23 tow operators are killed at the roadside every year.

They also reported one service provider on average is killed in the line of duty every other week.

A contributing factor to the statistics of roadside crashes is that many people don’t know about laws that require drivers to slow down and move over when approaching vehicles stopped on the roadside.

AAA East Central, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety are offering tips for drivers to remember the next time they hit the road.

According to the KOHS, Kentucky’s Move Over Law (KRS 189.930) indicates that when an emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the road, motorists must:

  • Move to the next lane.
  • Slow down if changing lanes is not possible.
  • Use caution and watch for workers and/or emergency personnel.
  • Stay alert and minimize distractions.

