606 Hoops looking to provide safe basketball instruction for students

The instruction-style gymnasium offers group sessions for students to work on their basketball skills.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAY, Ky. (WYMT) - When Knox County Deputy Judge Executive Steve Warren opened up 606 Hoops a little over a week ago, he was hoping to create a fun place for students in the community.

“We’re in a small town here and we don’t have a whole lot of those opportunities for our kids, and they’re having to venture a county or two over. So we were hoping to bring it here," Warren said.

Not only does the facility allow you to kick back and have some fun, but you also get to improve your basketball skills in the process.

“We’re working on just basic ball-handling, you know learning how to dribble, shooting, learning how to shoot the correct way," Warren said.

But how is Warren going about this during a global pandemic?

He says that above all, safety is he and his partner Jason Lake’s top priority.

“We’re sanitizing everybody when they come in with hand sanitizer. We’re wiping the balls down, the equipment down between every group," Warren said. "So we’re really taking that precaution. Trying to keep kids spread out in here as much as possible.”

Looking to join in on the fun? Warren says that all you have to do is be in school and share a love for the game.

“We’ve got first graders up through high school kids here," Warren said. "So we try to put them in their level, that way we can push them to their extent here.”

While 1-on-1 sessions are not available just yet, the cost is $20 per group session and you can sign up via the company’s Facebook page.

