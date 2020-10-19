Advertisement

WKU students give top issues they’re voting on

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are just 16 days left until the election.

More than 22 million Americans have already voted. For many college-age students, this is the first presidential election they will be able to cast their votes for.

13 news went to Western Kentucky University’s campus to ask students the top issues they are voting for in this coming election.

“Well, I’m really looking for a candidate who cares about global warming and who’s working at a way to fix that," says student Eliza Johnson.

Another student says his vote will come down to a combination of many issues.

“So I do have multiple issues because, for starters, I feel like so many people are so gullible when it comes to the elections. I feel like people should really believe in what they should think of, not what other say,” explains Markus Buhakka.

Student Hunter Garrett lists several key issues, but says COVID-19 response is the most important.

“I guess I have always been looking for stuff like the COVID stuff. As long as I can actually see a candidate I think can really get us through it, I think that’s someone who’d have my vote," says Garrett.

Below is a list of important voting dates and the different type of voting available:

Election day is Nov. 3

Absentee ballot deadlines

Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3 by 6:00 p.m.

Return in person: Nov. 3 by 6:00 p.m.

Early voting

Oct. 13 - Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

