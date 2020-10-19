Advertisement

Williamsburg Police ask for public assistance in finding murder suspect

Edwin Lee Bland
Edwin Lee Bland(Williamsburg Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating Edwin Lee Bland Jr. who is linked to a homicide in Indiana.

Police say Bland is dangerous and may be carrying a weapon.

He was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday at Wendy’s in Williamsburg.

Bland is 5′11, 165 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the possible whereabouts of Bland contact Whitley County dispatch at 606-549-6017.

