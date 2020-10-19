Williamsburg Police ask for public assistance in finding murder suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating Edwin Lee Bland Jr. who is linked to a homicide in Indiana.

Police say Bland is dangerous and may be carrying a weapon.

He was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday at Wendy’s in Williamsburg.

Bland is 5′11, 165 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the possible whereabouts of Bland contact Whitley County dispatch at 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.