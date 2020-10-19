Advertisement

Williamsburg adds Hazard to football schedule after Lynn Camp cancels

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have swapped games for Week 7 of the high school football season, Williamsburg head football coach and athletic director, Jerry Herron, Jr., confirmed. Herron says that Lynn Camp canceled the original game, but the Yellow Jackets were able to pick up Hazard as an opponent.

The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs last played in 2018 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Williamsburg defeated Hazard, 45-27.

