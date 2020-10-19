What small farms are doing to stay alive in East Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) -When you shop at the grocery story many of us take for granted how those vegetables get from the field to the store. Nowadays those small mom and pop farms are becoming less and less here in East Tennessee and around the country.

In a recent Agriculture Census count, it was found here and nationwide that there’s been a 14 percent drop in small farms.

V.W. Linginfelter of Lenior City owns Deep Well Farm. He’s been on a farm his entire life. He said his father was a sharecropper and his family is now in it’s third generation of farming.

“You can’t make a living at it unless you do it big time,” Linginfelter said.

He says the small farms can’t afford to make a profit with the cost of machinery and the small amount of money the farms get for their crops.

“A person just has to love to farm, you know, you have to love it, it has to be in your roots,” Linginfelter said.

Many farms, like his, are looking for creative ways to stay afloat, transforming some of their acreage into entertainment areas like corn mazes, hay rides and pumpkin patches.

