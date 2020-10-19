Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 647 cases, single highest Monday total

Gov. Andy Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his daily COVID-19 news conference Monday afternoon in Frankfort.

You can watch that below:

The governor announced 647 new cases and nine new deaths in Kentucky.

Beshear said this is the single highest Monday total so far. The positivity rate is now at 4.97%.

At least 88,237 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,326.

17,229 people have recovered from the virus.

1,819,333 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

