Advertisement

UPDATE | Several departments responding to fire at market

Fire reported in Spencer, West Virginia
Fire reported in Spencer, West Virginia(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 10/19/20 @ 12:22 p.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several firefighters are battling a fire at a market.

It happened around 7:12 Monday morning at a market in the downtown part of Spencer on Church Street.

Spencer firefighters say they don’t know the cause of the fire.

Several crews responded, including firefighters from the Ripley and Ravenswood Fire Departments.

As of noon on Monday, the fire is under control.

Our crews at the scene say no one was hurt.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/19/20 @ 9:21 a.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say several departments are responding to a fire in Spencer.

The call came in around 7:12 Monday morning.

Investigators say the fire happened along Church Street.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Few rain chances tonight, warm days ahead

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
A stalled out front to our northwest will provide our northern counties with a few rain chances tonight, but that will move out of our area tomorrow.

News

Floyd County woman arrested on drug charges

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
A woman in Floyd County arrested on drug charges

News

More Floyd County classrooms under quarantine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Deakin
Contact tracing will happen throughout the week by the health department, which will let families know a release date.

News

WKU students give top issues they’re voting on

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"As long as I can actually see a candidate I think can really get us through [covid], I think that’s someone who’d have my vote.”

Latest News

News

Pandemic leaves Warren County man homeless and struggling

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"What really hurt me was getting to and from work. I thought I had a guaranteed ride every day," says Skippy.

News

What small farms are doing to stay alive in East Tennessee

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams
In a recent Agriculture Census count, it was found here and nationwide that there’s been a 14 percent drop in small farms.

State

Police: Woman arrested in 2009 murder case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person has been arrested in connection with the 2009 Charlie Sowers murder.

News

Knott County Schools goes virtual

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
School officials made this decision due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests in the county.

News

Civil War comes alive in Laurel County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Reenactors put on an in person history lesson this weekend remembering battles that took place in the region 159 years ago.

News

First in series of murals in Paintsville set to begin phase two of construction

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The first mural at Paint Creek Park is set to begin phase two of its construction on Monday.