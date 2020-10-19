UPDATE | Several departments responding to fire at market

UPDATE 10/19/20 @ 12:22 p.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several firefighters are battling a fire at a market.

It happened around 7:12 Monday morning at a market in the downtown part of Spencer on Church Street.

Spencer firefighters say they don’t know the cause of the fire.

Several crews responded, including firefighters from the Ripley and Ravenswood Fire Departments.

As of noon on Monday, the fire is under control.

Our crews at the scene say no one was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/19/20 @ 9:21 a.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say several departments are responding to a fire in Spencer.

The call came in around 7:12 Monday morning.

Investigators say the fire happened along Church Street.

No other information has been released.

