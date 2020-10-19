Thornton Park asking for community help with stolen gate

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Judge Executive posted on its Facebook page on Monday announcing that Thornton Park had its gate stolen this weekend.

Anyone that has any information about the stolen gate is asked to contact the County Judge’s Office at: (606) 633-2129 or the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at: (606) 633-2293.

The gate at Thornton Park has been stolen over the weekend. Anyone that has any information about the stolen gate needs... Posted by Letcher County Judge Executive’s Office on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.