Thornton Park asking for community help with stolen gate

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Judge Executive posted on its Facebook page on Monday announcing that Thornton Park had its gate stolen this weekend.

Anyone that has any information about the stolen gate is asked to contact the County Judge’s Office at: (606) 633-2129 or the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at: (606) 633-2293.

Posted by Letcher County Judge Executive’s Office on Monday, October 19, 2020

