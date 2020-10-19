Thornton Park asking for community help with stolen gate
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Judge Executive posted on its Facebook page on Monday announcing that Thornton Park had its gate stolen this weekend.
Anyone that has any information about the stolen gate is asked to contact the County Judge’s Office at: (606) 633-2129 or the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at: (606) 633-2293.
