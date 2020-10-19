Tennessee man catches more than a fish
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man went fishing and was surprised by what else he reeled in.
Dan Boudrie shared a picture of a bass fish he caught recently with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Inside the fish’s mouth was snake.
“The head was looking at me right before I took this picture”, Dan told TWRA. “I thought it was cool but wondered how I would explain to an ER doc that I got bit by a snake from putting my fingers in a fish’s mouth.”
TWRA reminds people to be careful when reaching into a fish’s mouth.
