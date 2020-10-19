Advertisement

Tennessee fires DL Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games

Tennessee has fired Defensive Line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games this season.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WYMT) - Tennessee has fired Defensive Line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games this season.

According to Volquest, the first year Vols assistant was relieved of his duties Sunday following Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky.

Brumbaugh joined Tennessee’s staff as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in February 2020 after one season at Colorado where he was the Buffaloes' defensive line coach.

Brumbaugh was on a 2-year contract with a salary of $650,000 through January 2022.

Volquest reported, the buyout for Brumbaugh is the remaining base salary which would be mitigated by any potential salary they would make at a new job.

